HFD responding to possible chemical leak at Island Energy Service

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are responding to reports of a fire and chemical leak at a refinery on Oahu’s Leeward side.
Hazardous Materials crews are at Island Energy Services on Malakole Street in Campbell Industrial Park.
The initial alarm came in around 9:40 p.m.
Preliminary reports from firefighters at the scene indicate the fire was extinguished and crews are now trying to figure out how to deal with the chemical leak.
This story will be updated when new information is confirmed.
