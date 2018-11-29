HFD: Fire at Chinatown Cultural Plaza was intentionally set

HFD: Fire at Chinatown Cultural Plaza was intentionally set
(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | November 29, 2018 at 6:07 AM HST - Updated November 29 at 6:07 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Honolulu Fire Department says a blaze at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza on Wednesday was intentionally set.

It broke out around 5 p.m., HFD said.

Six units with 22 firefighters responded, but upon arrival, they found that building security had already extinguished the fire.

It was extinguished by 5:25 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The case has been transferred to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation.

Fire damage is estimated at $1,000.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.