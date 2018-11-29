HFD: Fire at Chinatown Cultural Plaza was intentionally set

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Honolulu Fire Department says a blaze at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza on Wednesday was intentionally set.
It broke out around 5 p.m., HFD said.
Six units with 22 firefighters responded, but upon arrival, they found that building security had already extinguished the fire.
It was extinguished by 5:25 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The case has been transferred to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation.
Fire damage is estimated at $1,000.
