Hawaii drops 3rd road game in a row against UCLA, 80-61

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball dropped their third-straight game Wednesday night against UCLA, 80-61 at the Pauley Pavilion.
The Warriors, 4-4, fell behind early thanks to a stellar shooting display from Prince Ali, who scored a game-high 23 points for the Bruins on 9-of-11 from the field.
As a team, UCLA shot a blistering 57 percent while Hawaii could only muster 27 percent from the floor in the first half of play. The Bruins led by 19 points at halftime.
UCLA led by as many as 27 points in the second half, essentially giving the ‘Bows no hope of a comeback.
Freshman Owen Hulland had his best game as a Warrior with 14 points off the bench while Jack Purchase and Brocke Stepteau combined for 20 points.
Hawaii will return home to Honolulu to play seven-straight home game starting with UH-Hilo on Saturday. December 8th.
