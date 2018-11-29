7-Eleven to introduce drool-worthy bento ... that’s actually good for you

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 7-Eleven Hawaii was looking to introduce healthier bento options to their stores.
So they teamed up with Kapiolani Community College for a “Bring on the Bento” competition, which happened Wednesday.
The friendly competition consisted of eight culinary students who created bentos that are less than 700 calories and have two locally-grown ingredients.
7-Eleven Hawaii President and CEO Greg Hanna said he wanted to give the community healthier grab-and-go options and get feedback.
“It’s powerful,” Hanna said. “I mean, how often can you get to the community? We get to sell a product that someone from here made — it doesn’t get any better than that.”
The bentos were presented by the students and had to stand the test of time — under a warmer.
Judges, from 7-Eleven and Yelp, also looked at how viable the bentos would be for mass production on a daily basis.
These are the bentos that competed:
- Chicken loco moco by T. Alana
- Sweet and spicy vegetarian chili by Mychelle Coon
- Gomoku rice and chicken bento by Lee Ann Young
- Teriyaki salmon bento with roasted kabocha and snap peas by Ace Cabango
- Pastele stew and gandule rice by Primo Mateo
- Fiery spicy pork bowl by Jeongyeon Shim
- Orange chicken bowl by Cindy Nakabayashi
- Vegan Indian/Thai fusion curry with brown rice and vegan naan bread by Nohea Banner
Alana, who created the chicken loco moco, said her inspiration for the dish was her daughter.
“This is fun for me,” Alana said. “I’m retired so I decided to enhance my culinary skills so that I could cater more to my daughter and to my family.”
But there can only be one winner. And the winner was: Pastele stew and gandule rice by Primo Mateo.
His bento will be in 7-Eleven stores next year for a limited time.
