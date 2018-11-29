Deadline approaches to file claim in Hepatitis A class-action lawsuit settlement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The deadline is Thursday to file a claim in a lawsuit settlement in the Hepatitis A outbreak linked to tainted scallops at Genki Sushi.
The $4.5 million settlement that was reached in October is for the roughly 50,000 people who were potentially exposed to Hepatitis A and got vaccinated within two weeks but did not get sick. It’s not for the 292 people who got sick.
Potential claimants can get $150 to $350 depending on their level of exposure.
The state Health Department found the source of the outbreak in 2016 came from raw scallops served at Genki Sushi restaurants. The virus was traced to a single company that supplied scallops to Genki from the Philippines. The chain immediately closed down for heavy cleaning and was cleared by the Health Department.
