’Daniel K. Inouye,’ largest container ship built in US, sails into Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The largest container ship ever built in the U.S. sailed into Honolulu Harbor on Wednesday.
Matson says the “Daniel K. Inouye,” named for the late U.S. senator, is the most efficient and fastest ship in its fleet.
It's 854 feet long and weighs more than 51,400 metric tons.
It's also Matson's fastest, with a top speed in excess of 23 knots.
The shipping company says the Daniel K. Inouye also marks the beginning of a nearly $1 billion investment by Matson in its Hawaii service over the next few years.
Three more ships are on order from the Philly Shipyard.
