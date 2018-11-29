Cold front approaches with shifting winds, increasing showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will weaken and shift out of the south and southwest Thursday through Friday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Increasing moisture combined with a sufficient amount of instability and light winds ahead of this front will bring warm and muggy conditions with increasing showers late Thursday through Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible ahead of the front, especially over Kauai and Oahu Thursday night into Friday. A gradual drying trend from west to east with a return of moderate to breezy trades are expected by the end of the weekend and early next week as high pressure builds north of state.
The current northwest swell will continue to subside over the next couple of days. A series of moderate northwest swells are expected through the weekend. Surf from these swells is expected to remain below the advisory threshold. Th swell peaking Saturday will have enough of a west northwest direction so that Kauai and Niihau will block much of the swell from reaching Oahu.
A very large northwest swell is expected to arrive starting Tuesday. This swell may produce surf along north and west facing shores large enough to require a High Surf Warning Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
