Cold front approaches with shifting winds, increasing showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will weaken and shift out of the south and southwest Thursday through Friday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Increasing moisture combined with a sufficient amount of instability and light winds ahead of this front will bring warm and muggy conditions with increasing showers late Thursday through Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible ahead of the front, especially over Kauai and Oahu Thursday night into Friday. A gradual drying trend from west to east with a return of moderate to breezy trades are expected by the end of the weekend and early next week as high pressure builds north of state.