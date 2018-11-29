City rolls out new initiatives aimed at speeding up permitting process

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a flurry of complaints, the city has kicked off some new initiatives to speed up the permitting process.
On Wednesday, a new law went into effect that calls for permit applications for one- and two-family dwellings that use one-time review to be processed by the city within 60 days.
If the city Planning and Permitting Department flags a violation and it’s not corrected within 30 days, the permit will be revoked.
Caldwell allowed the measure to become law without his signature.
“I’m going to return the bill unsigned but not vetoed because I want to see how it’s going to work,” he said. “We are willing to take the chance, we are willing to try it because we want to see how we can improve the permit process.”
Caldwell also introduced other initiatives to streamline the permitting process.
All permit applications using a third-party review will be accepted without re-checking, incomplete applications will be rejected, and there’s a limit of three review cycles for commercial and residential projects.
