A change is coming to the HOV lane next month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a change to westbound HOV lane hours.
The change will go into place on Dec. 3.
On weekdays, the new hours will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will exclude Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The new hours will align with the hours of operation for the westbound H-1 Freeway shoulder lane from Halawa to Pearl City.
Currently, HOV lane restrictions run from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Motorists are reminded that two or more occupants are needed in the vehicle to drive in the HOV lane,” the HDOT said in a news release. The penalty for illegal use of the HOV lane can range from $75 to $200.
Permitted to use the HOV lane regardless of the time are motorcyclists, school buses, public transit buses, emergency vehicles, and electric vehicles with “Electric Vehicle” printed on the license plate.
All vehicles, regardless of number of occupants, may use the shoulder lane during designated hours.
The change in times will also require new signs to be installed along the freeway.
Crews will put up the new signs from 7 a.m. on Dec. 1 through through 7 p.m. on Dec. 2. The single left lane of the freeway between the Middle Street overpass and the Waipahu off-ramp will need to be closed during the work. The closure will take place in both directions.
