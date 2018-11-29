CDC: Drug overdose deaths on the rise in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s rate of fatal drug overdoses remains below the national average, but ticked up last year, new CDC figures show.
In 2017, Hawaii saw 13.8 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people.
That's up from 12.8 the year before.
The increase comes amid a worsening opioid epidemic across broad swaths of the mainland and as Hawaii officials warn they’re seeing opioid abuse continue to grow in the islands.
West Virginia had the highest drug overdose rate, at 57.8 drug deaths per 100,000 people.
Ohio (46.3) and Pennsylvania (44.3) rounded out the top three.
While Hawaii’s rate of fatal drug overdoses was below the national average (21.7 drug deaths per 100,000 people), it was significantly higher than other states.
Nebraska had the nation's lowest fatal drug overdose rate, at 6.4 deaths per 100,000 people.
Other states with low drug overdose fatality rates: Iowa (10.6), North Dakota (10.6) and Texas (10.1).
Nationwide in 2017, drug overdose deaths rose above 70,000 in 2017, up 10 percent to a record high.
The alarming figures were released on the same day that the CDC said the life expectancy in the U.S. had dropped for a second straight year, driven by the rise in drug deaths and and an increase in suicides.
Overall life expectancy for Americans was 78.6 years in 2017, a drop of 0.1 year.
While that doesn’t seem like much, it bucks a trend of rising life expectancy in previous decades and means that people are dying at younger ages.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.