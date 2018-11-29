Castle High School parents sue over dangerous football drill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parents of three Castle High School football players have sued the school’s principal, its athletic and the school’s head football coach over a dangerous football drill.
A video taken last July shows Castle High School football players slamming into each at full speed from 20 yards away triggered national outrage.
In a Circuit Court lawsuit filed Wednesday, Kyle and Ashleigh Giron alleged that one of their sons injured his shoulder taking part in those drills and that all three of their boys were retaliated against when they complained.
“These students were placed in a situation of the risk of concussion and the unknown damage of minor concussions," said Kevin Yolken, a lawyer for the Giron family. Yolken is working with attorney Eric Seitz.
“One of the students was a starting quarterback and that (next) game he was benched and did not play at all and the two (other) sons got limited playing time.”
The suit also alleges that the coach, John Hao, sent the injured boy to a doctor, paid the doctor’s bill and that the doctor clear him before he was ready to play.
“He still is suffering from pain and going through therapy as of today," Yolken said
At the time the video surfaced in August, it was widely-condemned in football circles.
“You don’t want to go face to face, get the helmet involved. And most drills that you see that are high-impact are within three yards. This is a drill that should have been obsolete years ago," former NFL player Rich Miano told Hawaii News Now.
The Department of Education said the school no longer conducts these drills and that it has retrained coaches on appropriate practice strategies.
But the DOE would not say whether the coach or any staffer was disciplined for conducting the drills. It also declined comment on the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.
