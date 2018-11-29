Big Island mayor recognized with national award for response during lava disaster

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Mayor Harry Kim has been honored with a 2018 Homeland Heroes Award.
The recognition was bestowed upon Kim by the Government Technology & Services Coalition based in Arlington, Virginia on Thursday. Kim was among more than 20 other recipients nationwide recognized for their leadership in keeping their communities safe.
“Mission awardees are selected for their tangible achievements toward achieving their responsibilities and the overall mission of their office. These are the folks who are actually getting it done,” the Homeland Security Today website said.
Kim was selected for his response in light of the Kilauea eruption.
“While there are many deserving of this recognition, few others have had to deal with a nuclear ballistic missile threat, a devastating earthquake, a volcanic eruption, tropical storms, hurricanes, flooding and carbon monoxide poisoning — while struggling though mild heart attacks and pneumonia,” the website said.
“He continued to work throughout the eruption, which caused 24 injuries and $800 million in damages, while life-threatening emergencies occurred all around him,” the organization added.
Over the past year, the 79-year-old has dealt with a series of health problems, including several heart attacks. Last week, he underwent surgery on Oahu to clear blockage in an artery in his lower extremities.
Some Puna residents however have criticized Hawaii County’s response to the disaster saying communication lacked during critical times of the historic event. Housing for lava evacuees was also hard to come by for many residents.
The eruption has since tapered off and volcanic activity has subsided, allowing the Big Island to continue on a path to recovery.
The Homeland Heroes Awards will be presented to the recipients in Arlington, Virginia on Dec. 11. But due prior commitments, Mayor Kim said he will be unable to attend.
