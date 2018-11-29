Amid questions about her health, Heiress Kawananakoa seeks to amend trust to give wife $40M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The battle over Heiress Abigail Kawananakoa’s fortune is intensifying.
There are two new court filings, including one showing the heiress wants to change her trust to make sure her wife receives $40 million and all her personal property, including her chihuahua “Girlie Girl."
In court papers filed this week, Kawananakoa’s lawyers say she amended her trust.
They want a judge’s approval for the changes, the latest in a a months-long court battle over her trust.
Meanwhile, a former longtime caretaker and the Abigail Kawananakoa Foundation filed a petition Tuesday seeking a conservator and guardian for the heiress to manage her personal estate.
They say the 92-year-old is a vulnerable kupuna who needs to be protected.
“Is she making the decisions herself? Are the people acting on her behalf really acting in her best interest?” Rosanne Goo, co-counsel with the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation.
“It really all comes back to her personally, how is she doing?”
They also want the court to appoint a kokua kanawai for Abigail Kawananakoa in this new proceeding.
“That’s an independent person who will come into the situation and look at things from the perspective of what is best for her?” Goo said.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing trust proceeding, attorneys for Kawananakoa and her wife Veronica Worth filed a petition Monday involving changes to the distribution of the trust’s assets after the heiress' death.
The filing says she has the mental capability to make the changes and that she has kept her primary distribution to benefit the Hawaiian people with essentially the same purposes.
But the petition goes on to say that because she has lost confidence in her existing foundation in the litigation, the remainder of her trust after specific distributions will be given to a new foundation established after her death.
An independent medical examination concluded that Kawananakoa lacked the mental capacity to manage her own financial affairs after she suffered a stroke-like attack last year.
Kawananakoa’s attorney, Michael Lilly, says his client is in fine health.
