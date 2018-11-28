Winds ease up, surf still big

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will hold into Wednesday, then weaken and shift out of the south and southwest Wednesday night through the second half of the week as a cold front approaches and moves into the area from the northwest. Increasing moisture combined with light winds ahead of this front will translate to warm and muggy conditions with increasing rain chances late Thursday through Saturday. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out along and ahead of the front, especially over the northwest islands Thursday night into Friday. A gradual drying trend from west to east with a return of moderate to breezy trades are expected by the end of the weekend and early next week as high pressure builds north of state.