Winds ease up, surf still big

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will hold into Wednesday, then weaken and shift out of the south and southwest Wednesday night through the second half of the week as a cold front approaches and moves into the area from the northwest. Increasing moisture combined with light winds ahead of this front will translate to warm and muggy conditions with increasing rain chances late Thursday through Saturday. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out along and ahead of the front, especially over the northwest islands Thursday night into Friday. A gradual drying trend from west to east with a return of moderate to breezy trades are expected by the end of the weekend and early next week as high pressure builds north of state.
The current large northwest swell will continue to subside over the next few days. Surf should drop below advisory thresholds by late tomorrow. A series of moderate northwest swells are expected through the weekend. A larger northwest swell may arrive Tuesday night. Choppy surf will remain along east facing shores due to the breezy trade winds. Surf should gradually lower Thursday as the trades weaken. Minimal surf is expected along south facing shores.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.