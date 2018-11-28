Rainbow Warriors receive official invitation to Hawaii Bowl, will face off against Louisiana Tech

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -It’s official: The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off against Louisiana Tech in the 2018 Hawaii Bowl.
The game, on Saturday, Dec. 22 at Aloha Stadium, will air on ESPN and ESPN Radio.
“On behalf of the Hawai Bowl Executive Committee, I’m proud to announce this thrilling match-up between Louisiana Tech University and the University of Hawaii and congratulate both teams on successful seasons,” Hawaii Bowl Executive Director Daryl Garvin said, in a statement. “What better location to end a football season than the beautiful and scenic island of Oahu.”
This is the Warriors’ eighth Hawaii Bowl appearance and the second in the last three years.
“We’re extremely proud to represent our University in the Hawai‘i Bowl,” UH head coach Nick Rolovich said, in a statement. “We’re also very excited to rekindle some old Western Athletic Conference battles against a very talented Louisiana Tech team on December 22. It could very well be one of the more exciting games of the bowl season.”
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are one of only four teams in the country to win four straight bowl games the last four seasons.
Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Hawaii time.
Tickets will range from $45 for sideline seating to $20 for general admission end zone seating.
