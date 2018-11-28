This is a kid to watch: At 16, he’s got a successful business custom-made for the Digital Age

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Connor Tumbaga isn’t your typical teenager. He’s a budding businessman who flips footwear.
"I'm pretty much a concierge for anyone who wants limited shoes," he said.
The 16-year-old turned his own love of cool sneakers into a money-making business venture.
He re-sells brand new brand name shoes to YouTube celebrities.
“They don’t want to wait in line,” he said. “They don’t want to deal with the hassle of going online trying to find the shoe.”
So Connor does the leg work. He buys the trendy limited edition sneakers as soon as they hit store shelves then sells them at a mark-up to celebrities he connects with through social media.
His biggest sale for one pair of sneakers was $5,000.
He's amazed at how much some people will pay.
"You're able to flip that for incredible amounts of money," he said.
He's sold shoes to popular social media stars Faze Kay, RiceGum, Nick Bean and BadZach.
"You meet a couple guys who maybe aren't as down to earth as the others, but mostly they're all down to earth," he said.
Connor sticks to a simple business plan. The internet celebs who buy his shoes tell their followers and that grows his customer base.
“You can look at my Instagram and see all of the different people. It’s a lot and it’s growing extremely quickly,” he said.
Right now, more than 82,000 people follow him on Instagram.
He videotapes his sales and posts them to YouTube. He hopes to turn them into a reality show.
Connor’s an 11th grader at Punahou School with his sight’s set on being an entrepreneur.
"I see myself doing sneakers for a little bit," he said. "But I want to definitely be an entrepreneur and create another business for myself in the future."
His next goal is to get his foot in the door in the music business to re-sell sneakers to recording artists.
He hopes his success inspires other kids to work hard and chase their dreams.
