4th Honolulu rail train being transported to Rail Operations Center in Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The fourth train of the Honolulu rail project has arrived on Oahu and is being transported to the Rail Operations Center in Waipahu this week.
The four rail cars that comprise the train were shipped to Honolulu last week.
The first of the cars was delivered on Tuesday, and the remaining three cars are scheduled to be delivered later this week between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
They will be part of the rail project’s 20-train fleet.
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation says each train will be nearly a football field in length. Each will be compliant with the Americans for Disabilities Act, air conditioned and will have free WiFi.
HART hopes to have them up and running in late 2020
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.