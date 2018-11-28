Surf falls below warning levels, tradewinds to diminish

The huge northwest swell is declining and the high surf warning has been cancelled, but it has been replaced by a high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and the Big Island and the north shores of Maui. There will be a bit of a breather before the next swell, which won’t be anywhere near as large. That should arrive Friday into the upcoming weekend. Otherwise, small surf for other shores.