Lawyer: Beth Chapman undergoes emergency surgery after throat cancer returns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Reality TV star Beth Chapman underwent emergency throat surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and her lawyer told Hawaii News Now that her cancer has returned.
Chapman, wife of Hawaii-based bounty hunter Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2017.
The cancer had been in remission, but her attorney confirmed that it’s returned.
“It is serious,” said lawyer Andrew Brettler. “But she has excellent doctors who are evaluating her treatment options.”
Media reports said Chapman had emergency surgery Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a blockage in her throat that was making it difficult to breathe.
Brettler said Chapman made it through the surgery well, and is now with family.
The Chapman family is known for their Hawaii bounty hunting and bail bonds business that was featured on the hit A&E show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.