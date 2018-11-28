Interested in a state government job? The governor’s office is hiring

November 28, 2018 at 7:30 AM HST - Updated November 28 at 7:30 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Interested in a state government job?

Gov. David Ige and Lt. Gov.-elect Josh Green are looking for qualified candidates interested in working for the state in various positions.

They’re also seeking people to serve on a variety of boards and commissions.

Specifically, they’re looking for forward-thinking team players with a wide range of experiences and expertise.

Look for more details on how to apply by clicking here.

