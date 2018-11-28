Healthier Hawaii: National hospice and palliative care month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What is palliative care for those who don’t understand and know? Palliative care is a special kind of medical care that’s provided to people who have serious illnesses or potentially life-limiting illnesses. The goal is to improve their quality of life. In this week’s Healthier Hawaii, we’re talking story with Jamie Sharpe, who is a nurse practitioner at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.