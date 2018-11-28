Hawaii’s Keala Settle speaks out about suffering stroke before memorable Oscars performance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s hard to forget Keala Settle’s showstopping performance of the Oscar-nominated song “This Is Me” at this year’s Academy Awards in March.
The performance brought the crowd in the Dolby Theatre to their feet — and made Hawaii very proud.
But this week, months after the outstanding performance, Settle revealed something that most people didn’t know: While rehearsing a week before the Academy Awards, the Laie native suffered a mini-stroke, leading doctors to diagnose her with Moyamoya disease, a rare cerebrovascular disorder.
Speaking out for the first time about her health, she told People Magazine in an exclusive interview that she underwent a 10-hour double-bypass brain surgery.
She said it all started in the weeks leading up to the Oscars, when she was on a worldwide tour for “The Greatest Showman” and its chart-topping soundtrack.
“I was completely rundown,” she told People. “I had gotten food poisoning in Tokyo, I was fighting a cold. I barely had anything left to give.”
During a rehearsal in February, she said her stress levels were so high, she felt a “shooting pain in her skull and noticed the right side of her body go completely numb."
“It was like someone cracked an egg on the top of my head and then drew a line on my body, turning one half off,” Settle said.
Doctors told her she suffered a transient ischemic attack, or a mini stroke.
“It could have happened at any time,” Settle told People. “It just so happened to happen a week before the biggest performance of my life.”
With just days to go before the Oscars and what she calls “the song that almost killed me,” she decided to delay surgery.
Today, she says she’s glad she’s speaking out about her health, admitting it changed her for the better.
“This truly gave me another lease on life,” Settle said.
