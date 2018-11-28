Government shutdown looms over border wall fight

(CNN) – A little more than a week is all the time Congress has to avoid a potential government shutdown, and there’s a big wall in the way.
Lawmakers are working against the clock to fund several government agencies before Dec. 7.
At the center of the fight is funding for President Donald Trump's long-promised southern border wall.
In a new interview with Politico, Trump said if Congress doesn’t appropriate $5 billion for a border wall, he would “totally be willing” to shut down the government.
House Republicans have passed a bill with $5 billion for the wall.
“We’ve seen what is happening along the southern border,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA. “I’m hopeful now that that changes, and that we can solve this problem to make sure our borders are secure."
The Senate needs Democratic support for the bill, and bipartisan negotiators have only agreed to $1.6 billion for any border wall.
“Secure the border is going to be a bottom line for the president,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC. “He’s got a $25 billion plan. I don’t think he expects to get $25 billion all at once, but he does expect to get $5 billion like the House authorized, without a bunch of strings attached."
Even aside from immigration, Congress still has a lot of work to do by the end of next week.
There are other measures remaining, including those covering commerce, science and justice, which encompasses some funding for special counsel Robert Mueller’s office.
