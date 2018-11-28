Forecast: NW surf falls to advisory levels, trade winds to shift

The huge northwest swell is declining and the high surf warning has been replaced by a high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, the north shores of Maui and the west shores of the Big Island. There will be a bit of a breather before the next swell, which won’t be anywhere near as large. That should arrive Friday into the upcoming weekend. Otherwise, small surf for other shores.