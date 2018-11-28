Forecast: NW surf falls to advisory levels, trade winds to shift

The huge northwest swell is declining and the high surf warning has been replaced by a high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, the north shores of Maui and the west shores of the Big Island. There will be a bit of a breather before the next swell, which won’t be anywhere near as large. That should arrive Friday into the upcoming weekend. Otherwise, small surf for other shores.
Short-term, we’re expecting some passing showers for windward areas riding in on the trades for the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. Trade winds are locally strong but will be diminishing Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Winds will shift to more southeasterly, and then southerly, with moisture from the front reaching Kauai Thursday night and moving down the rest of the island chain Friday and Saturday, clearing the Big Island Sunday. Winds will then become north and then northeasterly with the frontal passage.
