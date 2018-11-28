Concert to benefit Hawaii’s neonatal nurses, patients

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The upcoming “Celebration of Aloha” concert benefits a local organization for Hawaii’s neonatal nurses and their patients.
This year’s theme is “Melodies for the Keiki". The event will be held on December 3rd at the Mid Pacific Country Club featuring Kalapana, the Tonga Sisters and Kristian Lei.
The event’s founder, Leilani Kahoano, and emcee, Kimo Kahoano, says the Celebration of Aloha started 20 years ago in Santa Rosa, continued to San Diego and came home to Hawaii in 2006.
