You can be a ‘hero for Hawaii’ this #GivingTuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday is behind us.
Now, it’s time for Giving Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Hawaii Community Foundation is partnering with Heroes for Hawaii to promote Giving Tuesday in Hawaii.
“It’s less about the dollar amount, it’s more about giving something." said Kate Lloyd, HCF’s senior vice president of engagement, culture and donor experience.
Giving Tuesday falls on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday and is where people all over the world give to charities and organizations.
“Everyone on Tuesday, think about their favorite charity and give to them,” said Lisa Maruyama, president and CEO of Hawaii Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations.
Last year, $300 million was donated globally on Giving Tuesday.
People can participate or follow along in Hawaii’s Giving Tuesday by using the hashtag #GivingTuesdayHI or visit heroesforhawaii.org.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.