What to name fissure no. 8? A state board is taking up the issue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Board of Geographic Names meets Wednesday to discuss a plan to review potential new name proposals for Kilauea volcano’s features, including fissure no. 8 in Leilani Estates.
One application submitted by someone with ties to Puna, for example, would name the fissure “Keahiluawalu O Pele.”
“My ohana and I have lived within this area of Puna (Pohoiki, Nanawale Estates, Opihikao, Kalama) for generations and thru-out Volcano areas too,” Mahealani Kaiwikuamoʻokekuaokalani-Henry told Big Island Video News.
“And we take a very special interest in the naming of this and all future areas. It is traditional to receive names through our ancestors, gods and goddesses.”
Fissure no. 8, created during the eruption that started in early May but has since gone quiet, is a 180-foot-tall cone.
The board is also considering other name proposals.
Dale Smith, of Nevada, submitted the first application, recommending the name, “Puu Leilani.”
Officials say the naming of fissure no. 8 has been a hot button issue. It’s unclear when a final decision will be made.
