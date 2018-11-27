Trade winds pick up, huge surf continues

The current large northwest swell is still producing warning- level surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands and advisory-level waves for Big Island shores. In addition to the life-threatening surf, impacts could also include significant beach erosion and overwash onto vulnerable low-lying coastal areas, especially during the peak of the high tide near daybreak this morning. The large northwest swell will also cause significant surges and breaking waves at harbor entrances, such as in Haleiwa and Kahului. This swell will gradually lower through the middle of the week.