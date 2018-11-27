State closes popular seawall along Waikiki’s Gold Coast

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state closed public access to a popular Waikiki seawall earlier this month by installing signs barring public access to the seawall at the tip of Diamond Head.
The state said the wall is in disrepair and is a safety hazard; but beach goers and shoreline access advocates said the state should just repair the wall so the public can use it again.
“They should definitely fix it up," said Diamond Head resident Brandon St. James. “It’s a major thoroughfare for Hawaii residents. They should be able to access the beach here.”
Dan Ferrari, who lives in Kakaako, said “There’s no other way to access [the beach] here."
“If they close it off, what are we supposed to do? Surfers surf throughout here. People come to the beach here to snorkel and just hang out,” Ferrari said.
For nearly a decade, the issue of who’s responsible for the seawall has been tied in a legal dispute pitting the state and Gold Coast condo owners against one another.
In 2017, the state Supreme Court sided with the condo owners saying the state is the owner.
However, the state land board said it decided to close off the seawall, instead of fixing it partly because condo owners aren’t willing to chip in.
Beach access advocates say the public closure sets a bad precedent, especially since other shorelines also face risk from rising sea levels.
“We have climate change coming and that seawall will collapse if somebody doesn’t do something," said John Shockley of the Free Access Coalition. “Beach access is slowing and quietly being cut off.”
2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.