Ostovich’s UFC flyweight fight with VanZant ‘back on’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rachael Ostovich’s fight with Paige VanZant is back on, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.
VanZant also reported the news on her Twitter account.
The UFC flyweight bout was originally scheduled for January 19th in Brooklyn before Ostovich’s husband, Arnold Berdon, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after injuring Ostovich, including breaking her orbital bone during the attack.
Ostovich appeared to have been pulled from the fight due to her injuries, but as Okamoto reports she never wanted to pull out and sought a “second opinion on her injuries this week.”
The UFC Fight Night event will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and air on ESPN+.
