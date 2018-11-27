As the number of native speakers dwindles, Kauai County seeks to preserve Niihau Olelo Hawaii

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The County of Kauai has taken a step towards preserving the Niihau dialect of the Hawaiian language.
Like all major languages, dialects vary from region to region, and Olelo Hawaii is no exception.
The Niihau dialect has remained true to its roots partially credited to a lack of outside influences on the island’s culture over the last few generations.
Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and the Malie Foundation, a group that strives to perpetuate Hawaiian culture through island events, activities and education.
The MOU specifically provides support to the foundation and their experts to secure funding for projects that will help with the support of preserving the Niihau language.
“I am very excited about this agreement because with each generation, the Niihau language is becoming more and more at risk of extinction,” Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. said. “The only native speakers of Hawaiian remaining are living on Niihau and on the west side towns of Kauai, with a few families in Anahola.
Malie Foundation has agreed to formulate programs and initiatives like school curriculum, workshops, educational tools, and provide support for Niihau people as Manaleo and community members.
“With approximately 300 native speakers of Hawaiian left in the world, it is in the best interest of all to support the revitalization and normalization of olelo Kanaka,” Mayor Carvalho added. “I’m proud to support this initiative which could set a global precedence in language revitalization all around the world.”
The Malie Foundation will also advise the county on innovative ideas to preserve the Niihau language.
Mayor Carvalho was joined by members of the foundation and native speakers when he signed the MOU
