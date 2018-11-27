Milton suffered nerve damage, will undergo reconstructive surgery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a nerve injury to his right leg after he was tackled low during last Saturday’s game against South Florida, according to a statement from the Milton family.
He will also go reconstructive surgery on his right knee at a later date.
The statement reads as follows:
"On behalf of our son, McKenzie Milton, and our family, we want to thank the doctors and nurses at Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida and UCF medical staff and athletic trainers for their teamwork and prompt attention to McKenzie’s injuries. His blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact. He is recovering and healing and is receiving the best medical care.
At a later time, he will have reconstructive surgery to repair his knee. That date has not been determined at this time. McKenzie and our entire family are so touched and grateful for the prayers, support, and well wishes. McKenzie is in good spirits and has a very positive attitude.”
He looks forward to cheering on his teammates in their quest for another conference championship this Saturday.
At this time, McKenzie would like to maintain his privacy to get the proper rest, medical care, and healing before he grants any interviews. We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this request. Knight Nation is part of our Ohana and we feel very blessed as a family. Aloha.
Mark and Teresa Milton."
The former Mililani Trojan quarterback was rushed to Tampa General Hospital immediately after the injury occured to undergo an emergency surgery.
UCF football fans will honor Milton this Saturday by wearing lei during the the American Athletic Conference Championship Game against Memphis.
