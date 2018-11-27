Mariota’s near-perfect night not enough in 34-17 loss to Texans

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not often that a player can play nearly perfect and still find themselves on the losing end of things, but that’s exactly what happened to Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota tonight in primetime.
The Titans were beatdown 34-17 by AFC South divisional rival, the Houston Texans. But Mariota was historically efficient on the night, completing his first 19 passes in a row, finishing 22-of-23 passing for 303 yards and two touchdowns.
His quarterback rating was 147.7 and his 95.7 completion percentage was good enough for the second-most accurate game in NFL history, behind only Philip Rivers who completed 28-of-29 passing just yesterday.
According to Pro Football Reference, only nine other quarterbacks in the NFL completed 90 percent or more of his passes, on at least 20 attempts, in a regular season game since 1950.
The only other quarterback to do it in a losing effort, however, was Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr earlier this season.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.