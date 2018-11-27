Likelike Highway town-bound shut down due to accident involving a downed tree

LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Town-bound drivers are stuck in a traffic mess on the Likelike Highway Tuesday morning after an accident involving a tree.
Honolulu police say a tree may have fallen onto two vehicles on the highway just outside the Wilson Tunnels.
No word on any injuries. The accident was reported around 8 a.m.
Emergency crews are on scene. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
Photos sent to Hawaii News Now show the large tree completely blocking both lanes of traffic.
Motorists are urged to use the Pali Highway or the H-3 Freeway.
Crews are working to remove the tree from the road.
This story will be updated.
