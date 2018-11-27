Inmate suspected in triple homicide now accused of assaulting prison guard

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Leilani Estates man accused of killing his wife and two young children two years ago has been indicted on new, felony assault charges.
Court documents said John Ali Hoffman allegedly attacked a Hawaii Community Correctional Center guard a year ago. Hoffman was being taken back to his cell by the guard when the attack allegedly happened.
Hoffman is currently being held on multiple murder and firearms charges for the 2016 shooting deaths of his wife and their 10-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.
His trial has been held up by allegations of judicial bias and multiple mental health exams.
Hoffman faces life in prison for the murders. He could face an additional 5 years in prison if he is convicted of the new, assault charges.
