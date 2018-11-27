2018 Hoops in Hawaii D-II Power Invitational boasts nation’s elite programs

By David McCracken | November 27, 2018 at 1:51 PM HST - Updated November 27 at 1:51 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of college basketball’s elite D-II programs are coming to Honolulu.

For the first time, the Hoops in Hawaii D-II Power Invitational is expanding its tournament to an eight-team traditional bracket, featuring the likes of No. 5 Southern Nazarene University, No. 15 Western Washington University, No. 19 UC San Diego and Hawaii Pacific University.

Here’s a look at the entire tournament field:

  • #5 Southern Nazarene University
  • #15 Western Washington University
  • #19 UC San Diego University
  • Dallas Baptist University
  • Chaminade University
  • Western Oregon University 
  • Hawaii Pacific University
  • Emmanuel College 

The tournament will take place at the Hawaii Convention Center from December 16th-18th. Tickets for all three days of the tournament will be $50 for general admission and $25 for Hawaii residents.

Daily passes will be $20 for general admission, $10 for Hawaii residents and $5 for HPU students and faculty. Anyone under the age of 18 (with school ID) will receive free admission to the tournament.

