Here are the most popular baby names of 2018

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oliver and Layla are in. Logan and Zoe are out.
Among the most popular baby names, of course.
Baby Center released its annual list of the most popular baby names and this year’s top names highlighted some popular trends.
Sophia was once again the top baby name for girls, followed by Olivia and Emma.
For boys, Jackson once again took the top spot, followed by Liam and Noah.
Meanwhile, Baby Center — which based its conclusions on data provided by 742,000 parents — said Zen names are growing more popular. For baby girls, the name Peace jumped 66 percent, while Harmony and Hope also jumped in the rankings. Among boys, Shanti is climbing the charts.
Other names that are growing in popularity:
- Ramirez, Leviathan and Bunny (thanks to the popularity of the multi-player game Fortnite)
- Stormi, True and Chicago (of Kardashian-Jenner fame)
- And Kiwi, Kale, Maple, Saffron, Sage and Clementine (as parents reflect their love of healthy foods — seriously)
For the full list of popular 2018 baby names, click here.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.