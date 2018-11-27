4 Hawaii Sears stores are on the auction block

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retail giant Sears announced Monday that its putting four of its Hawaii stores on the auction block.
As part of its bankruptcy declaration, Sears Holding Corp. released a list of its 505 most profitable stores to be auctioned off or sold.
The four Hawaii stores up for sale include its locations at Pearlridge Center, Windward Mall, Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo and an appliance store at Ala Moana, according to court documents.
Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Oct. 15 and announced plans earlier this year to close 142 stores nationwide by the end of 2018.
