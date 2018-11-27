Dozens affected in scabies outbreak reported at a Kona hospital

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A scabies outbreak has been reported at the Kona Community Hospital, according to a report by West Hawaii Today.
The Big Island news organization said that up to 50 hospital workers were diagnosed with scabies.
Scabies is a highly contagious parasitic infection which is caused by a mite that burrows in the skin and lays eggs. The most common symptom is itchiness.
A source told the paper that a patient may have brought it into the hospital sometime before November 19.
It’s not clear how many people have been infected, but officials said more cases are likely to arise. One hospital official said the outbreak was “definitely not over yet,” West Hawaii Today reports.
The hospital has notified patients, their families and personnel who might have been exposed.
This story may be updated.
