Don’t want to end up on the naughty list? Here’s when you should mail those Christmas gifts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas is fast-approaching and the U.S. Postal services wants to make sure you know how much time you have left to send gifts to those you care about.
According to the U.S. Postal Service, it’s anticipated that postal workers will deliver around 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
So, if you wish for your loved ones to receive letters, cards or packages before Christmas, here’s when you should send them:
Keep in mind that these are suggested dates, not hard deadlines. Post mailed after these dates may arrive by Christmas, but it’s risky due to the high volume of mail and changing weather conditions.
Only one post office in Hawaii will be open for extended hours this holiday season: the Honolulu Main Post Office, which is located near the airport, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sun. Dec. 16.
However, the U.S. Postal Service also provides self service and mail centers across the state. These kiosks enable customers to buy stamps, print and pay postage for a package and more – all without having to wait in a long holiday line.
It’s important to note that these centers are open 24/7 at the following 16 locations across the state:
On Oahu:
- Aina Haina Post Office
- Downtown Honolulu Post Office
- Hawaii Kai Post Office
- Honolulu Main/Airport Post Office (2 kiosks)
- Kailua Post Office
- Kaneohe Post Office
- Kapahulu Safeway Supermarket
- Makiki Post Office
- Mililani Post Office
- Waialae-Kahala Post Office
- Waikiki Post Office
On Maui:
- Kihei Post Office
- Lahaina Post Office
- Wailuku Post Office
On the Big Island:
- Hilo Main Post Office
- Kailua-Kona Post Office
