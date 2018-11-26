Warriors hold annual team banquet, announce team awards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior football team has a lot to celebrate.
After finishing 3-9 in 2017 with no bowl berth, losing several starters due to graduation and transfers, this year’s team has proved its critics wrong with a 8-5 regular season and a bowl eligibility.
While there's still some hardware to play for next month, Hawaii has already won two trophies this season - the Paniolo Trophy and the Pineapple Trophy. However, Sunday night’s annual football banquet honored 12 individuals on the team for their outstanding play this season.
Taking home the biggest award of the night as the team's MVP was John Ursua, who paced the country in several receiving categories for the majority of the season, putting himself in Warrior history with his clutch performances down the stretch.
Here’s the complete list of winners on the night:
Coach Hank Vasconcellos Defensive Scout Team
Jonah Laulu
Coach Jimmy Asato Offensive Scout Team
Stephan Bernal-Wendt
Coach Otto Klum Defensive Captain
Zeno Choi
Coach Tom Kaulukukui Offensive Captain
J.R. Hensley
Ben Yee Most Inspirational Player
Kaimana Padello
Jenny Matsuda Scholar Athlete
Noah Borden
Coach Dave Holmes Most Improved Player
Ryan Meskell
Coach Larry Price Most Unselfish Warrior
Dakota Torres
Coach June Jones Offensive MVP
Cole McDonald
Coach Bob Wagner Defensive MVP
Jahlani Tavai
Coach Dick Tomey Special Teams MVP
Paul Scott
Alec Waterhouse Team MVP
John Ursua
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.