Warriors hold annual team banquet, announce team awards

Warriors hold annual team banquet, announce team awards
Courtesy: Hawaii Athletics (McCracken, David)
By David McCracken | November 25, 2018 at 10:40 PM HST - Updated November 25 at 10:40 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior football team has a lot to celebrate.

After finishing 3-9 in 2017 with no bowl berth, losing several starters due to graduation and transfers, this year’s team has proved its critics wrong with a 8-5 regular season and a bowl eligibility.

While there's still some hardware to play for next month, Hawaii has already won two trophies this season - the Paniolo Trophy and the Pineapple Trophy. However, Sunday night’s annual football banquet honored 12 individuals on the team for their outstanding play this season.

Taking home the biggest award of the night as the team's MVP was John Ursua, who paced the country in several receiving categories for the majority of the season, putting himself in Warrior history with his clutch performances down the stretch.

Here’s the complete list of winners on the night:

Coach Hank Vasconcellos Defensive Scout Team

Jonah Laulu

Coach Jimmy Asato Offensive Scout Team

Stephan Bernal-Wendt

Coach Otto Klum Defensive Captain

Zeno Choi

Coach Tom Kaulukukui Offensive Captain

J.R. Hensley

Ben Yee Most Inspirational Player

Kaimana Padello

Jenny Matsuda Scholar Athlete

Noah Borden

Coach Dave Holmes Most Improved Player

Ryan Meskell

Coach Larry Price Most Unselfish Warrior

Dakota Torres

Coach June Jones Offensive MVP

Cole McDonald

Coach Bob Wagner Defensive MVP

Jahlani Tavai

Coach Dick Tomey Special Teams MVP

Paul Scott

Alec Waterhouse Team MVP

John Ursua

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.