Wahine volleyball earns at-large bid to NCAA tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is going dancing.
Hawaii will make its 26th consecutive NCAA tournament next Thursday against Baylor as an at-large bid.
The ‘Bows, after going 18-8 during the season, will take on Baylor next Thursday, Nov. 29th with the winner advancing to take on the winner of Oregon vs. New Mexico State.
After a tumultuous start to the season from cancelled games to losing two-straight against Kansas State, the Wahine finished the season strong, going 14-2 in conference play and will look to continue this momentum into postseason play.
