Tagovailoa’s Iron Bowl performance strengthens Heisman campaign

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off another dazzling display this past weekend in the Iron Bowl, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa solidified himself as the frontrunner for the 2018 Heisman Trophy.
The former Saint Louis star was simply unstoppable for the Crimson Tide, lighting up Auburn’s defense on 25-of-32 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 26 yards and ran in a score en route to a 52-21 win over the Tigers.
With that performance, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas have listed Tagovailoa as a -500 favorite to hoist the Heisman, with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (+350) listed at No. 2, according to Bovada.
The rest of the odds are as follows:
- Tua Tagovailoa (QB-Alabama) (-500)
- Kyler Murray (QB-Oklahoma) (+350)
- Will Grier (QB-West Virginia) (+200)
- Dwayne Haskins (QB-Ohio State) (+3300)
- Gardner Minshew (QB-Washington State) (+500)
- Travis Etienne (RB-Clemson) (+10000)
- Trevor Lawrence (QB-Clemson) (+10000)
Alabama will take on Georgia in the SEC title game next weekend.
