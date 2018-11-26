Renovations begin at Waianae Small Boat Harbor comfort stations at a price of $384K

WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A project expected to last at least three months is set to begin at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor Monday.
Crews will be renovating the comfort stations at the facility. The work involves repairing concrete and wooden railings.
They also plan to fix the lighting and install new doors as well as epoxy flooring.
During the time of the closure, portable toilets will be available.
Maxum Construction of Hawaii LLC. will do the work for about $384,000, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
The state hopes to finish the project in February, but says it may take longer than that.
