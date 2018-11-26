Likelike Hwy. reopens after vehicle overturns outside Wilson tunnel

A car overturned on Likelike Highway Sunday evening. (Image: Genea Capillan-Reed)
By HNN Staff | November 25, 2018 at 8:59 PM HST - Updated November 25 at 9:07 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vehicle overturned just outside the Wilson tunnel on the Kaneohe side of Likelike Highway.

HPD reports the vehicle overturned around 7:40 p.m.

Meanwhile, officers also responded to a two-vehicle collision in the same area.

The two incidents appear to be unrelated.

The Kaneohe-bound lanes of the highway reopened around 9:00 p.m. as police have finished clearing the scene.

Officials have not released any information on whether anyone sustained injuries.

