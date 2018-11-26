Likelike Hwy. reopens after vehicle overturns outside Wilson tunnel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vehicle overturned just outside the Wilson tunnel on the Kaneohe side of Likelike Highway.
HPD reports the vehicle overturned around 7:40 p.m.
Meanwhile, officers also responded to a two-vehicle collision in the same area.
The two incidents appear to be unrelated.
The Kaneohe-bound lanes of the highway reopened around 9:00 p.m. as police have finished clearing the scene.
Officials have not released any information on whether anyone sustained injuries.
