MMA fighter accused of attacking wife Rachael Ostovich to appear in court

MMA fighter accused of attacking wife Rachael Ostovich to appear in court
Arnold Berdon mug shot by police. (Police Mug Shot)
By HNN Staff | November 26, 2018 at 5:55 AM HST - Updated November 26 at 5:55 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Mixed Martial Arts fighter accused of attacking his wife is expected to appear in court Monday.

Arnold Berdon was charged with second degree assault for the alleged attack on his wife, UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich.

Berdon was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, which is unusual for a domestic violence case.

Sources say it was based on alleged threats he made and the extent of Ostovich’s injuries.

He is currently free on $75,000 bail.

[ Click to read more: Police arrest MMA fighter for beating UFC fighter wife ]

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.