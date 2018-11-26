Man found dead near a Waipahu strip club; HPD investigating

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was found dead in Waipahu with an apparent gunshot wound late Sunday night, according to paramedics.
Emergency crews responded around 10:45 p.m. to an area near a strip club along Waipahu Street by Waipahu Depot Street.
The victim is in his 30s. His name has not yet been released. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect fled the scene. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the case.
Authorities have not yet released additional details surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated with new details as they become available.
