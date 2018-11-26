‘Malama Da Keiki’ event hands out $30K worth of gifts to the community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the spirit of the holidays, a Windward Oahu community came together for the 14th annual Malama Da Keiki Give Back event Sunday.
Organizers say they fed roughly 1,000 people at Waimanalo Beach Park and handed out more $30,000 worth of gifts like bicycles and boogie boards to children in need.
Keiki also participated in relay races.
Community leader Kaui Kauhi put together the celebration with the support of several businesses.
The event was free and open to the public.
