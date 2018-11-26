Kauai County to settle civil suit over 2015 pedestrian death involving a police officer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County is settling a civil lawsuit filed by the family of a man hit and killed by a police officer.
The Garden Island reports a settlement is being finalized following the death of Michael Kocher.
The 19-year-old was injured and lying in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle along Kaumualii Highway in 2015. A police officer responding to the scene accidentally hit Kocher a second time.
The officer, Irvin Magayanes, was later found not guilty by a jury in 2017 of the man’s death.
During the trial, experts testified saying the accident was the result of a “horrible imperfect storm,” noting that Officer Magayanes' speed was likely not a factor in the crash. He says he didn’t see Kocher in the road.
Details of the settlement are unclear at this time.
