Jury could deliver a verdict this week in a trial over a 2014 Maui murder

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A murder trial is wrapping up on Maui.
Closing arguments are scheduled this week in the case against Jesse Hueu.
He’s accused of beating Derrick Kualaau to death at Maliko Gulch in 2014. Kualaau’s body was discovered at his home near the gulch.
According to this previous HNN report, a witness testified against Hueu, saying he confessed to the killing while in jail. He allegedly said he killed Kualaau by hitting him in the head with a bat.
Prosecutors said details of the alleged confession match crime scene evidence and the victim’s injuries.
According to the Maui News, jurors are set to return to court on Thursday.
The trial began in early November. Hueu pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime.
